BRIEF-Accenture and Sopra Steria to simplify insurer Covea's finance functions

June 22 (Reuters) - Accenture/Sopra Steria/Covea:

* Accenture and Sopra Steria are helping Covéa, France’s largest property and casualty insurer, with its finance transformation program as part of a four-year joint agreement.

* The program aims to modernize and simplify the insurance group’s finance function across its three notable brands — MAAF, MMA and GMF.

* Together, Accenture and Sopra Steria will help Covéa converge three separate accounting systems into one integrated platform, which will better integrate with other systems across the business and improve the user experience for finance employees.