April 12 (Reuters) - Accenture PLC:

* ACCENTURE APPOINTS VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA, EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT INTEL, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY

* WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE'S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS