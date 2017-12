BRIEF-Accenture reports Q1 earnings per share $1.79

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc:

* ACCENTURE REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.79

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $10.05 BILLION VERSUS $9.01 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $9.26 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS WERE $10.0 BILLION, WITH CONSULTING NEW BOOKINGS OF $5.9 BILLION AND OUTSOURCING NEW BOOKINGS OF $4.0 BILLION

* QTRLY CONSULTING NET REVENUES WERE $5.18 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS COMPARED WITH Q1 2017

* QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.34 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS COMPARED WITH Q1 2017

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN 32.1 PERCENT VERSUS 32.1 PERCENT

* UPDATES BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018, INCLUDING NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 6-8% IN LOCAL CURRENCY

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $9.15 BILLION TO $9.4 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE UP 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY

* SEES A POSITIVE 4.5 PERCENT FOREIGN-EXCHANGE IMPACT ON Q2 2018 REVENUE COMPARED WITH Q2 2017

* RAISING OUTLOOK FOR 2018 EPS TO $6.48 TO $6.66 FROM $6.36 TO $6.60 PREVIOUSLY

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.48 TO $6.66 INCLUDING ITEMS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.56, REVENUE VIEW $38.03 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE IN RANGE OF 14.9 PERCENT TO 15.1 PERCENT

* FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE IN RANGE OF $5.0 BILLION TO $5.3 BILLION

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPANY NOW EXPECTS ITS ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE IN RANGE OF 22 PERCENT TO 24 PERCENT

* COMPANY‘S 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ITS TAX RATE DOES NOT INCLUDE POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

* ASSUMES FOREIGN-EXCHANGE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 RESULTS IN U.S. DOLLARS WILL BE POSITIVE 2.5 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FISCAL 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: