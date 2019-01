Jan 9 (Reuters) - Accenture PLC:

* ACCENTURE TO ACQUIRE ORBIUM, A BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY CONSULTANCY TO THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

* ACCENTURE PLC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* ACCENTURE - AGREED TO ACQUIRE ORBIUM, A MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY, TECHNOLOGY SERVICES PROVIDER TO FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY, HEADQUARTERED IN SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: