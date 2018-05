May 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s Market Regulator CNMV:

* ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR TERP BID OVER SAETA YIELD SA TO LAST FROM MAY 3 TO JUNE 1 - REGULATOR

* TERP SPANISH HOLDCO IS A SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE OF BROOKFIELD GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)