BRIEF-Access Bank Says Not To Close Any Branches Or Sack Staff

May 4 (Reuters) - Access Bank Plc:

* ACCESS BANK PLC - CLARIFICTION OF REPORT ON CLOSING OF BRANCHES AND SACKING OF STAFF

* ACCESS BANK PLC - BANK HAS NOT APPLIED FOR NOR OBTAINED APPROVAL OF CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA FOR CLOSURE OF ANY OF ITS BRANCHES

* ACCESS BANK PLC - SUSPENDED IN-BRANCH OPERATIONS AT DIFFERENT LOCATIONS AS DIRECTED BY CBN DUE TO COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

* ACCESS BANK PLC - WILL BE RESUMING IN-BRANCH SERVICES IN SOME OF AFFECTED BRANCHES IN A PROGRAMMED MANNER

* ACCESS BANK PLC - “WE DENY IN ITS ENTIRETY THE BASELESS AND TWISTED SPECULATION THAT THE BANK IS SACKING 75% OF ITS WORKFORCE”

* ACCESS BANK PLC - DO NOT EXPECT THAT ALL BRANCHES WILL BE FULLY OPENED FOR IN-BRANCH SERVICES UNTIL LATER IN THE YEAR