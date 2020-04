BRIEF-Accesso Technology Group Says Co In Talks With Credit Provider On Increasing Liquidity Headroom

April 27 (Reuters) - accesso Technology Group PLC:

* ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP - IN TALKS WITH CREDIT PROVIDER RE INCREASING LIQUIDITY HEADROOM , GIVING FULL CONSIDERATION TO ADDITIONAL FUNDING OPTIONS

* ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP - IMPACT OF CURRENT EVENTS ON FULL YEAR TRADING OUTLOOK REMAINS HEAVILY DEPENDENT ON HOW SOON ATTRACTIONS ARE ABLE TO REOPEN

* ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - IN CLOSE DIALOGUE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS AROUND THEIR PLANS

* ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP - EXPECT THAT MANY THEME PARKS AND OTHER ATTRACTIONS WILL BEGIN TO REOPEN THROUGHOUT SUMMER, MOST LIKELY ON A STAGGERED BASIS

* ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - LOWERING HEADCOUNT BY 23 FULL-TIME POSITIONS AND 4 INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR ROLES

* ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - PERMANENTLY CLOSING AN ADDITIONAL 14 OPEN ROLES

* ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - A 20% REDUCTION IN REMUNERATION FOR GROUP’S DIRECTORS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - IMPLEMENTING A 20% PAY REDUCTION VIA A 4-DAY WORK WEEK FOR MOST OF OUR STAFF;

* ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - GROUP ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF FERN MACDONALD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: