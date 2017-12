Dec 29 (Reuters) - Angel Yeast Co Ltd:

* SAYS ACCIDENT AT ITS UNIT‘S YEAST PRODUCTION FACILITY KILLS ONE

* SAYS COMPANY HAS HALTED PRODUCTION AT THE FACILITY AND FORMED A TEAM TO INVESTIGATE AND ACCESS THE IMPACT OF THE ACCIDENT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CjxvGr Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)