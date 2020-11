Nov 6 (Reuters) - Acciona CFO Jose Angel Tejero says:

* TARGETING PORTFOLIO OF SPANISH CONCESSIONS AS NEXT DISPOSAL, FOR WHICH 127 MILLION EUROS DEBT HELD FOR SALE

* SALE OF 5% OF ACCIONA INTL TO BESTINVER TIMED FOR 2021, NO IMPACT ON CURRENT YEAR