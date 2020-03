March 17 (Reuters) - ACCO Brands Corp:

* ACCO BRANDS CORP SAYS Q1 SALES ARE TRACKING CONSISTENT WITH COMPANY’S EXPECTATIONS - SEC FILING

* ACCO BRANDS CORP - NOT CURRENTLY EXPECTING SUPPLY SITUATION TO MEANINGFULLY IMPACT CO’S NORTH AMERICA BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

* ACCO BRANDS CORP - NOT RE-AFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK AT THIS TIME