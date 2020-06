June 24 (Reuters) - Accolade Inc:

* ACCOLADE INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 8.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $19.00 AND $21.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* ACCOLADE - UPON IPO COMPLETION, BOARD MEMBERS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, 5% OR GREATER STOCKHOLDERS WILL BENEFICIALLY OWN, ABOUT 56% OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK Source text (bit.ly/37Va2Li) Further company coverage: