BRIEF-Accor To Provide Accomodation Solutions Due To Coronavirus

March 24 (Reuters) - ACCOR SA:

* SETTING UP A NATIONAL PLATFORM TO PROVIDE HEALTHCARE PERSONNEL AND UNDERPRIVILEGED POPULATIONS WITH ACCOMMODATION SOLUTIONS IN THE GROUP’S HOTELS

* 40 HOTELS OFFER A CAPACITY OF 1,000 TO 2,000 BEDS TO ACCOMMODATE HOMELESS PEOPLE THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

* BEYOND THESE INITIATIVES, THE CEDA PLATFORM WILL MAKE IT POSSIBLE TO CENTRALIZE ALL REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATION FROM PUBLIC AUTHORITIES AND PROFESSIONAL FEDERATIONS AND TO PROVIDE RAPID AND ADAPTED RESPONSES ACCORDING TO NEEDS

* IN COLLABORATION WITH AP-HP NURSING STAFF WILL THUS BE ABLE TO ACCESS, VIA THE CEDA PLATFORM, ACCOMMODATION CLOSE TO THEIR PLACE OF WORK

* PLATFORM CEDA (CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY DESK ACCOR) CREATED TO CENTRALISE NEEDS AND OFFER, IN CONJUNCTION WITH OWNERS OF ACCOR GROUP AND AUTHORITIES CONCERNED, ACCOMMODATION SOLUTIONS THROUGHOUT TERRITORY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)