June 11 (Reuters) - Accordia Golf Trust:

* QTRLY OPERATING INCOME JPY 10,168 MILLION VERSUS JPY 10,082 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS TTRIBUTABLE JPY 4,623 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF JPY 18,500 MILLION

* JPY 1,200 MILLION SET ASIDE BASED ON PROJECTED BUSINESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 FOR COMPLIANCE WITH FINANCIAL COVENANTS

* DECLARED DISTRIBUTION OF 1.69 SINGAPORE CENTS PER UNIT FOR SEMI ANNUAL PERIOD FROM 1 OCT 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020