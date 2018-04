April 9 (Reuters) - Accor SA:

* AccorHotels today announces that it has completed the acquisition of table reservation system, ResDiary.

* ResDiary is notably well established in the Asia Pacific region as well as in the UK, and has a footprint in 60 countries globally, seating 166 million diners a year in over 8,600 venues. The company has generated profits for 6 years, adds Accor