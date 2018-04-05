BRIEF-AccorHotels buys 50 pct stake in South African conglomerate Mantis Group

April 5 (Reuters) - Accor SA:

* AccorHotels acquires 50% stake in Mantis Group, the South Africa-based hospitality and travel conglomerate

* Mantis Group runs a collection of award winning, privately owned, managed and branded five star properties and lodges located around the world, across all seven continents.

* Accor/Mantis strategic partnership is accompanied by the launch of Community Conservation Fund Africa (CCFA), a non-profit organization (NGO) which aims to amplify both Groups’ commitment towards preventing the accelerating decline of Africa’s wildlife and bringing together three internationally renowned conservation organizations - Wilderness Foundation, Tusk Trust and African Parks - add the companies