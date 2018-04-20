BRIEF-AccorHotels CEO sees no exceptional dividend but acquisitions

April 20 (Reuters) - Accor SA CEO Sebastien Bazin tells shareholders when asked about use of 4.4 billion euros in cash generated by sale of 55 pct stake of AccorInvest property businesss:

* Says best use of cash is making acquisitions, group decided not appropriate to have exceptional dividend

* Group has already anounced will return cash to shareholders through 1.35 billion euros in share buybacks, group prefers to reward shareholdrs loyalty

* AccorHotels could see its operating profit double as well as its share price double within 5 years (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)