FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
April 20, 2018 / 10:23 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-AccorHotels CEO sees no exceptional dividend but acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Accor SA CEO Sebastien Bazin tells shareholders when asked about use of 4.4 billion euros in cash generated by sale of 55 pct stake of AccorInvest property businesss:

* Says best use of cash is making acquisitions, group decided not appropriate to have exceptional dividend

* Group has already anounced will return cash to shareholders through 1.35 billion euros in share buybacks, group prefers to reward shareholdrs loyalty

* AccorHotels could see its operating profit double as well as its share price double within 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.