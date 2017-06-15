FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-AccorHotels eyes 9 pct market growth y/y in Thailand in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Patrick Basset, chief operating officer of AccorHotels in Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia, told reporters at a press briefing:

* AccorHotels eyes 9 percent market growth y/y in 2017 for Thailand

* AccorHotels saw 14 percent growth in domestic market in Q1

* AccorHotels plans 12 new Ibis Styles budget hotels in Thailand through 2020

* Saw 10.6 percent revenue growth in Asia-Pacific in Q1 2017, driven by the luxury segment

AccorHotels operates 73 hotels in Thailand. Asia is its top regional market, representing 58 percent of the company's global share. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)

