BRIEF-AccorHotels signs agreement to buy Mantra Group Limited

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AccorHotels
* Under terms of agreement AccorHotels would offer AUD3.96 in cash for each Mantra share including any potential special dividend
* AccorHotels signs an agreement to acquire Mantra Group Limited
* Acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share in first year of ownership pre-synergies
* AccorHotels will pay AUD1.3 billion
* AccorHotels confirms it is in discussion with potential investors in relation to sale of part of share capital of AccorInvest
* Group aims at signing an agreement before year-end 2017
* AccorHotels confirms it is in discussion with potential investors in relation to sale of part of share capital of AccorInvest