BRIEF-AccorHotels signs agreement to buy Mantra Group Limited
#Financials
October 12, 2017 / 12:21 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-AccorHotels signs agreement to buy Mantra Group Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AccorHotels

* ‍Under terms of agreement AccorHotels would offer AUD3.96 in cash for each Mantra share including any potential special dividend

* AccorHotels signs an agreement to acquire Mantra Group Limited

* ‍Acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share in first year of ownership pre-synergies​

* ‍AccorHotels will pay AUD1.3 billion

* ‍AccorHotels confirms it is in discussion with potential investors in relation to sale of part of share capital of AccorInvest​

* ‍Group aims at signing an agreement before year-end 2017​

* ‍AccorHotels confirms it is in discussion with potential investors in relation to sale of part of share capital of AccorInvest​ Further company coverage:

