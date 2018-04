April 20 (Reuters) - Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells the annual shareholdrs Meeting::

* will keep investing in bold on deals, having spent over 6 billion euros on M&A since 2014

* AccorHotels could have 40 brands in portfolio in 5 years against 25 now