BRIEF-Accrelist says Summit Planners Advisory Group & Liu Song to subscribe shares in capital of co

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Accrelist Ltd

* Summit Planners Advisory Group and Liu Song to subscribe 500 million new ordinary shares in capital of company for consideration of S$4 million​

* ‍Estimated net proceeds from proposed placement is about S$3.9 million ​

* ‍Each of subscribers shall be subscribing to 250 million subscription shares at S$0.008 per subscription share​

* Intends to use 75 percent of net proceeds from proposed placement to support m&a activities in e-medical arena, for we crowdfunding