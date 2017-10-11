FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Accrelist says Summit Planners Advisory Group & Liu Song to subscribe shares in capital of co
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
October 11, 2017 / 2:31 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Accrelist says Summit Planners Advisory Group & Liu Song to subscribe shares in capital of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Accrelist Ltd

* Summit Planners Advisory Group and Liu Song to subscribe 500 million new ordinary shares in capital of company for consideration of S$4 million​

* ‍Estimated net proceeds from proposed placement is about S$3.9 million ​

* ‍Each of subscribers shall be subscribing to 250 million subscription shares at S$0.008 per subscription share​

* Intends to use 75 percent of net proceeds from proposed placement to support m&a activities in e-medical arena, for we crowdfunding ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.