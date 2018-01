Jan 22 (Reuters) - Accrol Group Holdings Plc:

* ‍JAMES FLUDE HAS RESIGNED AS A DIRECTOR OF ACCROL WITH EFFECT FROM 9 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍IN INTERVENING PERIOD, JAMES WILL NO LONGER BE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER BUT WILL REMAIN ON BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​