March 19 (Reuters) - Accrol Group Holdings Plc:

* ‍YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2018 RESULTS IMPACTED MATERIALLY BUT GROUP ON TRACK FOR FY19​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS FOR YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2018 NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN REGION OF £5 MILLION​

* ‍NET DEBT AT 30 APRIL 2018 EXPECTED TO BE CIRCA £34 MILLION​