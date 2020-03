BRIEF-Accsys Technologies Says Co Is Expecting A Significant Reduction In Demand In Q1

March 27 (Reuters) - Accsys Technologies PLC:

* ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES - COVID-19 UPDATE

* ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC - COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN DEMAND IN Q1 OF ITS NEW FINANCIAL YEAR

* ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC - COMPANY HAS ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC - GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 REMAIN IN-LINE WITH BOARD’S PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS

* ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC - IMPLEMENTING PLANS TO TEMPORARILY REDUCE ACCOYA(®) PRODUCTION

* ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC - ALL PREVIOUS GUIDANCE ON GROUP’S FUTURE PERFORMANCE IS BEING WITHDRAWN

* ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC - IMPACT OF COVID-19 REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC - CO'S KEY BANKING COVENANT INCLUDES ABN FACILITIES WHICH INCLUDE A MINIMUM EBITDA LEVEL FOR NETHERLANDS OPERATING ENTITY.