May 27 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc:

* ACCURAY - INFORMED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES OF COST SAVING INITIATIVE THROUGH ELIMINATION OF ABOUT 3% OF CO’S GLOBAL WORKFORCE

* ACCURAY - EXPECTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE THE COST SAVING INITIATIVE IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2021

* ACCURAY - ESTIMATES TOTAL COST OF INITIATIVE TO BE ABOUT $1.2 MILLION, EXPECTED TO BE RECORDED IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2020.