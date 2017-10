BRIEF-Accuray Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.11

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc

* Accuray generated $55.6 million in first quarter gross orders; revenue increased 5 percent year over year

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $91 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Accuray Inc qtrly ‍gross orders increased 11 percent to $55.6 million, net orders were $51.0 million​

* Accuray Inc - ‍company is reaffirming revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and gross orders guidance provided on August 22, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: