July 9 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc:

* ACCURAY INC - ON JULY 3, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 14, 2017

* ACCURAY INC - TERM LOAN AMENDMENT AMENDED AGREEMENT TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, MODIFY CERTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANT REQUIREMENTS