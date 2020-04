April 28 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc:

* ACCURAY REPORTS FISCAL 2020 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q3 REVENUE $99.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $97.3 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.04 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM RESTRICTED CASH WERE $91.6 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* BELIEVES IT IS PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUS FULL FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE