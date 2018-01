Jan 23 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc:

* ACCURAY FISCAL SECOND QUARTER REVENUE EXCEEDS $100 MILLION AND INCREASES 15 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; GROSS ORDERS OF $77.9 MILLION; BACKLOG UP 10 PERCENT

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q2 REVENUE $100.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $90.3 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING FY 2018 REVENUE, GROSS ORDERS, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA, GUIDANCE ORIGINALLY PROVIDED ON AUGUST 22, 2017