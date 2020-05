BRIEF-Accuray Says Chief Executive Officer Agreed To 25% Reduction In Base Salary

May 12 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc:

* ACCURAY INC - ON MAY 6, CEO, OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS VOLUNTEERED TO TAKE TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN BASE SALARIES EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 THROUGH DEC 31

* ACCURAY - CEO, OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS TO WAIVE RECEIPT OF ANY BONUS PAYMENTS UNDER BONUS PLAN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD

* ACCURAY INC - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AGREED TO A 25% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY

* ACCURAY INC - EACH OF COMPANY'S OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AGREED TO A 15% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY