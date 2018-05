May 23 (Reuters) - Ace Hardware Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO $1.31 BILLION

* QTRLY U.S. SAME-STORE-SALES UP 2.2 PERCENT DURING QUARTER; ACEHARDWARE.COM SALES UP 34.0 PERCENT

* INVENTORIES IN QUARTER INCREASED $127.2 MILLION FROM Q1 OF 2017