March 6 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACELRX ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT FOR AN INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDY OF DSUVIA® IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING SPINE SURGERY

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY PLANS TO EXAMINE PERIOPERATIVE USE OF DSUVIA IN ANALGESIC REGIMEN FOR SPINE SURGERY