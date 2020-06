June 3 (Reuters) - Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES IT WILL NOT FURTHER REVISE ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE TETRAPHASE

* EXPECTS AGREEMENT TO BE TERMINATED BY TETRAPHASE

* ACELRX WILL BE PAID A BREAK-UP FEE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.8 MILLION

* CO-PROMOTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN ACELRX AND TETRAPHASE REMAINS IN PLACE