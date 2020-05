May 27 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES REVISED MERGER AGREEMENT WITH TETRAPHASE

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER REVISED TERMS, ACELRX TO ACQUIRE TETRAPHASE FOR $30.0 MILLION IN STOCK AND CASH, PLUS AN ADDITIONAL $14.5 MILLION IN CVRS