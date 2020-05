BRIEF-AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Revised Merger Agreement With Tetraphase

May 29 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES REVISED MERGER AGREEMENT WITH TETRAPHASE

* ACELRX TO ACQUIRE TETRAPHASE FOR $37.0 MILLION IN STOCK AND CASH PLUS CVRS

* TETRAPHASE’S BOARD DETERMINED AS A RESULT OF AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT, COMPETING BIDDERS’ PROPOSALS WERE NOT SUPERIOR

* REVISED CONSIDERATION INCLUDES UP TO $16.0 MILLION IN CONTINGENT VALUE RIGHTS

* TETRAPHASE STOCKHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE, FOR EACH SHARE OF TETRAPHASE STOCK $0.59 IN CASH AND 0.7409 SHARES OF ACELRX STOCK

* TETRAPHASE'S BOARD DETERMINED AS RESULT OF AMENDMENT TO MERGER AGREEMENT, RECOMMENDS MERGER AGREEMENT, TO STOCKHOLDERS