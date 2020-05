BRIEF-AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.20

May 11 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $1.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.17 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PROVIDES UPDATES ON TETRAPHASE TRANSACTION

* EXPECTS TO SEE STRONG VOLUME OF ORDERS FROM U.S. MILITARY FOLLOWING MILESTONE C APPROVAL FOR DSUVIA

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS - YEAR-END 2020 REMS-CERTIFIED FACILITIES, FORMULARY APPROVALS GOALS WILL BE RE-EVALUATED ONCE COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTED

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF $52.7 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31

* ACELRX - REGARDLESS OF WHETHER TETRAPHASE CHOOSES TO ACCEPT OFFER OTHER THAN CO'S, CO-PROMOTION DEAL BETWEEN 2 COS WOULD REMAIN IN PLACE