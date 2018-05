May 9 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTED ACCEPTANCE OF DSUVIA NDA BY FDA IN Q2 2018

* POTENTIAL EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL OF DZUVEO IN Q3 2018

* MARCH 31, 2018 CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF $51.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: