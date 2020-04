April 30 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $400,000

* PRELIMINARY Q1 2020 REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $0.4 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $52.7 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* ACELRX - DUE TO COVID-19 DSUVIA SALES ADVERSELY AFFECTED & YEAR-END 2020 REMS-CERTIFIED FACILITIES & FORMULARY APPROVALS GOALS TO BE RE-EVALUATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: