April 27 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACELRX RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR DZUVEO™ FOR MANAGEMENT OF ACUTE MODERATE TO SEVERE PAIN IN MEDICALLY MONITORED SETTINGS

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DSUVIA (KNOWN AS DZUVEO IN EUROPE) TO FDA IN U.S. IS PLANNED FOR Q2