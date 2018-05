May 9 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACELRX RESUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DSUVIA

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS A SIX-MONTH REVIEW BY FDA WITH A PROJECTED PDUFA DATE IN Q4 2018

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATES THAT FDA WILL ACKNOWLEDGE ACCEPTANCE OF NDA WITHIN 30 CALENDAR DAYS OF RESUBMISSION DATE

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - POTENTIAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FROM EMA IS EXPECTED IN Q3 OF 2018 FOR DSUVIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: