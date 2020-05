BRIEF-AcelRx Says Grünenthal GmbH Said It Is Exercising Right To Terminate License, Supply Agreement

May 22 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS - GRÜNENTHAL GMBH SAID IT IS EXERCISING RIGHT TO TERMINATE LICENSE, SUPPLY AGREEMENT ON OR ABOUT NOV 14, 2020

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS - UPON TERMINATION OF AGREEMENTS WITH GRÜNENTHAL, RIGHTS TO SELL ZALVISO IN SOME REGIONS WILL REVERT BACK TO CO

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS - AGREED TO PROVIDE A RIGHT OF FIRST NEGOTIATION FOR LICENSE AGREEMENT TO REPLACE GRÜNENTHAL AGREEMENT TO A THIRD PARTY

* ACELRX - TO PROVIDE ROFN FOR ZALVISO LICENSE AGREEMENT TO SAME THIRD PARTY THAT CO IS NEGOTIATING LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR DZUVEO FOR EUROPEAN MARKET