Pfizer Inc:

* ACENTRUS SPECIALTY SIGNS NEW AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY

* ACENTRUS SPECIALTY SAYS SIGNED NEW AGREEMENT THAT OFFERS QUALIFIED ACENTRUS HOSPITAL AND HEALTH SYSTEM CLIENTS ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS

* ACENTRUS SPECIALTY - CONTRACT INCLUDES 5 ORAL ONCOLYTIC PRODUCTS; IBRANCE, BOSULIF , SUTENT , INLYTA AND XALKORI​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: