July 8 (Reuters) - Acer Inc:

* ACER THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADMINISTRATION OF ACER-001 IN A FASTED STATE INCREASED SYSTEMIC EXPOSURE OF PHENYLBUTYRATE IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEER FOOD EFFECT STUDY

* ACER THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATE SUBMITTING ACER-001 NDA IN H1 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)