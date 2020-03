BRIEF-Acer Therapeutics Receives Formal Dispute Resolution Request (Fdrr) Response From FDA's Office Of New Drugs

March 18 (Reuters) - Acer Therapeutics Inc:

* ACER THERAPEUTICS INC - RECEIVES FORMAL DISPUTE RESOLUTION REQUEST (FDRR) RESPONSE FROM FDA’S OFFICE OF NEW DRUGS

* ACER THERAPEUTICS - FDA’S OFFICE OF NEW DRUGS HAS DENIED ACER’S APPEAL OF COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER IN RELATION TO NDA FOR EDSIVO

* ACER THERAPEUTICS - EVALUATING POSSIBLE NEXT STEPS WITH GOAL OF RESUBMISSION OF EDSIVO NDA

* ACER THERAPEUTICS - BELIEVES CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS CURRENT OPERATIONS THROUGH END OF 2020, EXCLUDING SOME ACTIVITIES