* Acer Therapeutics reports positive results from pivotal clinical trial of edsivo™ (celiprolol) for treatment of vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome

* Acer Therapeutics Inc - ‍company intends to file NDA for edsivo™ in first half of 2018​

* Acer Therapeutics Inc - retrospective source verified analysis of trial data confirmed data from previously published clinical study of celiprolol​