Feb 28 (Reuters) - Acerinox SA:

* SAYS ACCORDING TO ITS ESTIMATES, THE EBITDA OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 WILL BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH THAT OF THE 4TH QUARTER OF 2019

* SAYS UPON PUBLICATION OF THE REPORT CANNOT CONFIRM THE IMPACT THAT CORONAVIRUS MAY HAVE ON ITS SECTOR

* SAYS TRUSTS THAT THE EUROPEAN AUTHORITIES IMPOSE FURTHER ANTI-DUMPING AND ANTI-SUBSIDY MEASURES AGAINST TAIWAN, CHINA AND INDONESIA