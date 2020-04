BRIEF-Acerinox Says Expects To Work At 65% Of Its Normal Activity In Q2

April 24 (Reuters) - ACERINOX

* SAYS ONLY ABLE TO OFFER A SHORT-TERM PERSPECTIVE

* MEASURES ADOPTED, THE FINANCIAL STRENGTH OF THE COMPANY AND THE LIQUIDITY OF EUR 1.46 BILLION ALLOW IT TO ANTICIPATE THAT THE COMPANY TO BE STRENGTHENED FOR THE FUTURE

* SAYS IN THE SECOND QUARTER THE ACERINOX GROUP, AS A WHOLE, IS EXPECTED TO WORK AT 65% OF ITS NORMAL ACTIVITY, WITH THE CONSEQUENT NEGATIVE IMPACT IN THE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

* PLANNED INVESTMENTS ARE BEING REVIEWED, POSTPONING THOSE THAT ARE NOT STRICTLY NECESSARY, AND OPTIMIZING WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS Source text: bit.ly/353kW00 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)