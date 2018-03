March 28 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :

* ACERUS EXPANDS ITS UROLOGY FRANCHISE BY ACQUIRING CANADIAN RIGHTS TO STENDRA® FROM METUCHEN PHARMACEUTICALS

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION - ‍HAS ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH METUCHEN PHARMACEUTICALS LLC​

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION - ‍ACERUS INTENDS TO FILE A NEW DRUG SUBMISSION WITH HEALTH CANADA FOR STENDRA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: