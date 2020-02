BRIEF-Acerus Announces Private Placement And Refinancing Transactions

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :

* ACERUS ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND REFINANCING TRANSACTIONS

* HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH FIRST GENERATION CAPITAL IN RESPECT OF EQUITY FINANCING & DEBT-TO-EQUITY

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS-REFINANCING DEAL NEGOTIATED ON ARM’S-LENGTH BASIS INCLUDING UNDER SUPERVISION OF & UPON A RECOMMENDATION BY, SPECIAL COMMITTEE

* CO IS OF VIEW THAT REFINANCING TRANSACTIONS WILL HAVE EFFECT OF SUBSTANTIALLY RECAPITALIZING ACERUS