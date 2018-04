BRIEF-Acerus Licenses Natesto In 19 Central And Latin American Countries

April 13 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :

* ACERUS ANNOUNCES LICENSING OF NATESTO® IN 19 CENTRAL AND LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES

* SIGNING OF AGREEMENT GRANTING PRODUCTO CIENTÍFICOS EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET NATESTO IN 19 CENTRAL AND LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES

* UNDER TERMS, WILL RECEIVE UPFRONT FEE, REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS UPON CARNOT LABORATORIOS RECEIVING MARKETING APPROVAL IN TERRITORY

* IN ADDITION, ACERUS WILL RECEIVE A SUPPLY PRICE FOR PRODUCT