March 29 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION - ‍APPOINTED EDWARD GUDAITIS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION - LUC MAINVILLE WILL CONTINUE TO ACT AS INTERIM CEO, WILL WORK WITH GUDAITIS TO ENSURE SMOOTH TRANSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: